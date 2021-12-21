Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to post $2.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the lowest is $2.42 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.43 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.96.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $138.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,882. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.07. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 27.2% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

