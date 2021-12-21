Zacks: Analysts Expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). IVERIC bio posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $15.65 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms acquired 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $122,238.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,260 shares of company stock worth $327,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 24.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 31.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.