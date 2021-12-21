Zacks: Analysts Expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). IVERIC bio posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $15.65 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms acquired 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $122,238.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,260 shares of company stock worth $327,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 24.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 31.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

