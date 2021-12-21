Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.40 Million

Brokerages expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to report $496.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $500.80 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $431.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

PEAK traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.89. 3,064,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,407. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,057,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,173 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2,287.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,163,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,595 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,604,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after purchasing an additional 791,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

