Zacks: Analysts Expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,978,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,982,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $83.83 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

