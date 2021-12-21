Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Premier reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Premier.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

PINC stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,050. Premier has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Premier by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.