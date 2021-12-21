Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.03). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocugen.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $79,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 911,759 shares of company stock worth $9,645,732. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Ocugen by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocugen (OCGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.