Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.46 Million

Equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce $218.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.00 million and the highest is $232.57 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $113.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $843.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $712.93 million to $909.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $862.75 million, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $899.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in New Residential Investment by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 54.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 26,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,378,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after buying an additional 533,597 shares during the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,246,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,975. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

