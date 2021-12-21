Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to post $115.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.00 million and the lowest is $114.20 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $118.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $462.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.10 million to $464.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $498.70 million, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $524.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 492,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 189,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,278,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $7,027,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

