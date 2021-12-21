Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to post sales of $522.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the lowest is $513.40 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $501.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after buying an additional 137,443 shares during the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Argo Group International by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 64,610 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 36,584 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 226,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

