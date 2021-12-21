YUSRA (YUSRA) Achieves Market Cap of $5.10 Million

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. One YUSRA coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. YUSRA has a market cap of $5.10 million and $20,749.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YUSRA has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YUSRA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00051067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.08 or 0.08178539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.50 or 1.00070293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00072080 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002651 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YUSRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSRA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.