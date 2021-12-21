Yield Guild Games Price Reaches $5.23 on Exchanges (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $361.37 million and $47.71 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for $5.23 or 0.00011155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00051214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.86 or 0.08375117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,896.09 or 0.99993403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00073942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,075,036 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.