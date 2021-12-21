XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 234,448 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 214.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 22.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,610,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

