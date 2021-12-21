XML Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,747,000 after buying an additional 17,186 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 211.0% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.83.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $202.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

