XML Financial LLC Buys Shares of 42,119 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 80,506 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,869,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $928,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 28,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 16,109,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

