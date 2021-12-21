XML Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,715,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $762,777,000 after purchasing an additional 116,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $201,642,000 after acquiring an additional 123,740 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,794,000 after acquiring an additional 308,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,337,000 after acquiring an additional 27,454 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HRC opened at $155.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.71. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.34 and a 52 week high of $156.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

