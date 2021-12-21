Xeno Token Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Xeno Token (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Xeno Token has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xeno Token has a market cap of $36.53 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xeno Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039149 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Xeno Token Coin Profile

XNO is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

Xeno Token Coin Trading

