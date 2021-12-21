Xend Finance (XEND) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $766,265.00

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $766,265.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

