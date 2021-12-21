Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.34. 500,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 886,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.61.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$360.31 million and a P/E ratio of -6.13.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

