Wright Investors Service Inc. Trims Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,558 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.