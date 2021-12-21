Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes $2.06 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $603.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $621.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.02. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241 in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

