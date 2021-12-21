Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $1.72 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $41,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global stock opened at $460.34 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $459.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.33. The stock has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

