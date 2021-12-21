Wright Investors Service Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,067 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

