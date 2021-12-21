Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,832 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,832 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $816,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $495,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

