Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Up 21.6% in November

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

WYGPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Worley from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Worley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Worley has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

