Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $866.13

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 866.13 ($11.44) and traded as low as GBX 786 ($10.38). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 793.50 ($10.48), with a volume of 150,245 shares trading hands.

WKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.84) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.75) to GBX 920 ($12.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.87) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 922 ($12.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 833.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 866.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

Workspace Group Company Profile (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

