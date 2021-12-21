Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $167.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.05 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.66. The firm has a market cap of $441.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

