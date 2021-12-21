WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, December 23rd

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, December 23rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 23rd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of DLN stock opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $104.59 and a twelve month high of $131.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.