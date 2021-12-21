WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, December 23rd

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, December 23rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 23rd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of DLN stock opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $104.59 and a twelve month high of $131.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

