Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,383 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for approximately 3.2% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 380.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $275.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.19. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

