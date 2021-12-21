WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of OneMain by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of OneMain by 76.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in OneMain by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 46,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 35,665 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE OMF opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.97. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

