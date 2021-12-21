WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $159.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.20. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LANC. Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Alan F. Harris bought 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

