WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

BRMK stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

