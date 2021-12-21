WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.01 Million Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of Chase worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 112,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $98.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.66. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $78.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $101,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $294,800 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

