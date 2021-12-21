WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $350,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 297,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after acquiring an additional 85,943 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 553,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

KLIC stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

