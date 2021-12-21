WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 849 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,172,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in First American Financial by 106.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 219.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $946,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

First American Financial stock opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $78.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.39.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

