Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

WLTW traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.98. 68,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,531. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $197.63 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.84 and a 200 day moving average of $230.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.