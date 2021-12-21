Wilder World Price Reaches $3.38 on Major Exchanges (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for about $3.38 or 0.00007182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a total market cap of $282.54 million and $8.72 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00040010 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars.

