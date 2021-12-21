Whittier Trust Co. Sells 170 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 26.6% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $219.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.87 and its 200-day moving average is $223.17. The stock has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

