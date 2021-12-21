Whittier Trust Co. Sells 13,551 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,551 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 823.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

NYSE:T opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

