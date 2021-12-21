Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $164.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.