Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 943 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 108,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 46,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN opened at $184.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.23 and a 200-day moving average of $191.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

