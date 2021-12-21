Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,062,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,073,000 after buying an additional 184,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $146.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.23. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

