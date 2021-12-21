Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $353.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

