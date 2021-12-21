Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $338.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $262.85 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

