Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 402 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Amundi bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 877.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,091,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $240.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.46. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

