Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,997 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 110.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 7,530.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Graco by 65.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

