Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,408 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.06% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 16.0% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 67,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $1,177,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE SSD opened at $131.75 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.37 and a 52-week high of $133.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $1,813,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,872 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

