Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $16,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.59.

MongoDB stock opened at $495.60 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $514.43 and a 200-day moving average of $438.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $5,802,469.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,223 shares of company stock valued at $35,073,196 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

