Whittier Trust Co. Has $9.38 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 64,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 153,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 84,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $112.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.83.

