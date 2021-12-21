Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by 47.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

WSR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 461,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,417. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $478.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

