Whiteheart (WHITE) One Day Volume Hits $56,355.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $536.12 or 0.01099924 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $56,355.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00050938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.53 or 0.08205554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,752.53 or 1.00022060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00072057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

